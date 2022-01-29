Mzuzu targets 22 thousand trees

By Sopani Ng’ambi

The Mzuzu City Council has launched the 2021-2022 ‘tree planting season’ with a call to safeguard the city’s green nature by planting and taking care of trees.

The Mzuzu City Council city plans to plant about 22 000 trees during this year’s ‘tree planting season’.

The launch took place yesterday at Sonda Primary School in the city.

Mayor for Mzuzu City, Gift Desire Nyirenda who also attended the event, said citizens should invest in environmental management if the city is to restore its ‘green status.’

“Mzuzu is mostly wet, has water streams and dambo land as well as a prolonged rainy season, which are the things we need to utilise well,” Nyirenda said.

Some of the partners that supported the event are Luke International, Northern Region Water Board, Mzuzu University, ASUD, Moyale Barracks, Northern Region Police, Mzuzu Police, Nature Sanctuary, Mzuzu Prison, Botanical Gardens, Mzuzu Forestry Office, MZADD, Northern Region Education Division, Mzuzu Education Office and Member of Parliament for Mzuzu City Constituency – Hon. Bennex Mwamlima.

The activity was held under the theme ‘healthy trees, forests, economy and people’.