Chakwera hosts Giddes Chalamanda

President Lazarus Chakwera hosted 92-year-old Malawian musician Giddes Chalamanda at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe where the Malawi leader gave the musician a gift and a trophy.

Chakwera said he invited the musician to State house in celebration of the artist’s birthday. Chalamanda was born on 15 January 1931.

During the trip, Chalamanda was accompanied by his daughter Linny. Chakwera gave him the trophy as acknowledgement of Chalamanda’s talent.

“You have shown that a person can use their music talent their whole life,” said Chakwera.

In his remarks, Chalamanda thanked Chakwera for remembering him and for the meeting. He also urged Malawians to show love to the president.

Chalamanda’s music career started in mid-1940s when he started teaching himself how play gallon guitars.

Last year, a reggae version of his hit song Linny, which he did with Patience Namadingo trended across the world through social media platform Tiktok.