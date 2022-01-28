Seven people fined K7000 each for not wearing masks

The Dowa First Grade Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday ordered seven people to pay a fine of K7000 each or in default serve one month imprisonment with hard labour for not wearing face masks.

The court through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Ezara Bakili heard that the seven were arrested during a sweeping exercise that took place on Monday and Tuesday this week at Dzaleka Refugee Camp and Dowa Boma.

They were picked up for failing to put on face masks, contravening Covid-19 rules and regulations.

In his submission, state prosecutor Sub Inspector Ezara Bakili pleaded with the court to mete out a stiff punishment to the offenders as a deterrent to others and to avoid further spread of the pandemic.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Amran Phiri concurred with the state’s submission and ordered each convict to pay a fine of K7000.00 each or in default serve one month imprisonment with hard labour to send as a warning to other would-be offenders.

The convicts have since paid the fines.