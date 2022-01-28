Floods kill 20 people in Malawi

Twenty people have died while 1,130 have suffered injuries due to floods caused by Moderate Tropical Storm ANA.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) says two persons have been reported missing in Phalombe District.

As of yesterday, a total of 91,742 households in 17 district councils were reported to have been affected by ANA.

Meanwhile, search and rescue teams from Malawi Defence Force, Malawi Police Service and Malawi Red Cross Society have continued with their operations.

Relief items are also being dispatched by DoDMA and humanitarian partners continue to dispatch relief items to the affected areas. However, due to the increasing number of affected people, the relief requirements are also increasing.

On Wednesday, President Lazarus Chakwera declared all the districts that have been affected by the floods, as Disaster Areas. The Malawi leader appealed to donors, humanitarian organisations and other well-wishers to assist in alleviating suffering on the part of people affected by the floods.

The floods and heavy rains have affected Nsanje, Chikwawa, Phalombe, Zomba, Blantyre, Chiradzulu, Thyolo, Mulanje, Balaka, Machinga, Mangochi, Neno, Mwanza, Mchinji, and Dedza Districts.