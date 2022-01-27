Mob kills police officer in Blantyre

A police officer who was found on a roof of a house at night in Mbayani township in Blantyre has been killed by a mob.

The incident happened last night, after the officer, Sergeant Harry Frank Mashonga, was found on top of someone’s house at night.

Residents apprehended Mashonga and while on their way to a police station, a group of other people joined them and assaulted the officer to death.

It is not clear why the officer was found at someone’s roof at night.

Meanwhile National Police Publicist, James Kadadzera, has confirmed the issue to the media.

The body of late Mashonga was taken to Queen hospital mortuary