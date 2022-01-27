39-year-old man convicted of raping nine-year-old stepdaughter

Stuart Kalungama aged 39 has been found guilty of raping his nine-year-old stepdaughter.

Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa has convicted Kalungama today, months after the rapist was arrested.

In his ruling, Chirwa said the state has proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convict committed the offence.

Evidence provided in court included testimony from medical personnel and mother of the child.

Kalungama was arrested in February last year after reports that he raped the child on several occasions. The case attracted protesters, mostly women, who demanded stiff punishment for the man.

Rights activist Jessie Kabwira has said today that they are looking forward to stiffer punishment for Kalungama.