Escom spends K26 million buying envelopes  

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) spent K26 million on envelopes to be used for the next 22 years.

The purchase of the envelopes is one of questionable procurements which saw the electricity supply company losing K14 billion between 2014 and 2018.

ESCOM officials appeared before the Parliament’s Committee on Natural Resources and Climate Change last week and the committee took them to task over the issue.

Committee chairperson Werani Chilenga noted that an Escom forensic report revealed that the company also bought one empty container at K22 million which cost about K3 million.

“Escom made a lot of misprocurement and corruption that has made it go bankrupt.

“As it stands, Escom is failing to connect electricity to customers due to corruption. Escom is also owing Egenco K57 billion,” Chilenga said.

Escom acting Chief Executive Officer Clement Kanyama admitted that the company is failing to carry out new electricity connections due to lack of resources.

On corruption in procurement, he said the company’s new leadership will ensure that the people involved are prosecuted.