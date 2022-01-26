Devotion: That You May Gain Christ

Philippians 3 : 8 “What is more, I consider everything a loss compared to the surpassing greatness of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord, for whose sake I have lost all things. I consider them rubbish, that I may gain Christ.”

Is there anything that stops or hinders you from being an effective believer? Is it something that is taking you back and standing as a stumbling block in your walk with God. Take it out. Consider it as rubbish that you may gain Christ. What will profit you if you get all those things but lose your soul in hell. Mark 8 : 36 ” For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?”

Don’t lose your salvation because of anything in this world. Salvation is too precious to be exchanged with anything. Money, being married, being employed or anything can’t be compared with salvation. Don’t exchange it with anything that is just earthly and temporary. That is why you need to work out your salvation with fear and trembling. Philippians 2: 12 “Wherefore, my beloved, as ye have always obeyed, not as in my presence only, but now much more in my absence, work out your own salvation with fear and trembling.”

Further scripture: Mark 9 : 43-48 ” And if thy hand offend thee, cut it off: it is better for thee to enter into life maimed, than having two hands to go into hell, into the fire that never shall be quenched:44 Where their worm dieth not, and the fire is not quenched.45 And if thy foot offend thee, cut it off: it is better for thee to enter halt into life, than having two feet to be cast into hell, into the fire that never shall be quenched:46 Where their worm dieth not, and the fire is not quenched.47 And if thine eye offend thee, pluck it out: it is better for thee to enter into the kingdom of God with one eye, than having two eyes to be cast into hell fire:48 Where their worm dieth not, and the fire is not quenched.”

CONFESSION

Thank you Father because of your Word. I will never exchange mu salvation with anything in this world. In Jesus Name. Amen

