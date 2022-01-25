Ndirande Police urge residents to move away from river

Police in Ndirande have advised residents in the area especially those who ply their trade along Nasolo River and other Flood-prone areas to move to safer areas in order to reduce disaster cases.

The call was made on Monday, January 24, 2022 during the sensitisation meetings which the Community Policing Branch organised.

Community Policing Officers, led by Sub Inspector Zelipher Mulli asked people to desist from staying in flood-prone areas, conducting businesses along Nasolo river and to avoid crossing flooded rivers.

“During this rainy season, except a sharp rise in the number of electricity power lines falling to the ground, as such do not attempt to touch them or come closer,” said Mulli.

She further said that when disasters occur, people should not hesitate to call the police for their assistance.

“Some individuals may join you as well-wishers to secure your properties or to save the lives of loved ones yet they are the same people who take advantage of the situation to steal from unsuspecting victims, ” said Mulli.

Meanwhile, the Station is advising residents in the area to pay attention to Weather forecasts which time and again are being released by the Department of Meteorological Services and Climate Change to properly plan for daily activities and avert the impact of Tropical Cyclone Ana.

The sensitisation meetings which started at Nasolo bridge caught up with Carpentry shop owners and went uphill to Ndirande Malaysia.