Tropical Storm ANA to enter Malawi tomorrow

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services says Moderate Tropical Storm ANA will likely enter Malawi tomorrow through Zomba, Mulanje and Phalombe districts.

In a statement today, the department said the storm is currently in the Mozambique channel where it is expected to make a landfall on Mozambique east coast. It is moving at a speed of 40km/hour and wind speed of 100km/hour.

“The centre of the storm is moving towards southern Malawi and likely to enter Malawi through Zomba, Phalombe and Mulanje districts by early morning of Tuesday 25 January. Then will pass through to Western Mozambique,” reads part of the statement.

According to the department, districts under threat due to the storm include Lilongwe, Chiradzulu, Thyolo, Balaka, Machinga, Salima, Mwanza, Neno Ntcheu Dedza, Zomba, Phalombe and Mulanje.

The heavy rains and very strong winds are likely to cause floods and downing of trees and power lines, as well as some structural damage in affected areas. The department has since advised to move to higher grounds and avoid crossing flooded rivers and streams.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has expressed its preparedness in dealing with disasters by activating early warning system clusters that deal with such issues in the prone areas.

Commissioner for Department Management Affairs, Charles Kalemba, said in Lilongwe today during a press briefing that the search and rescue cluster, headed by the Malawi Defence Force, has already been activated to be on alert.

“We have all the necessary resources needed in terms of maize, equipment for search and rescue, boats among many other things.

“What we may not have now, if need arise, is the air equipment but we are sure that we will get assistance from our neighboring countries under SADC,” said Kalemba.