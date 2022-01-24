Chakwera told to declare his support for Chizuma

Human rights activists have demanded President Lazarus Chakwera to make a public statement rallying his support towards Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma, failure which they will conduct demonstrations.

The demand is in a statement signed by Phunziro Mvula of the Social Revolution Movement, concerned citizen Mundango Nyirenda, Mzuzu Youth Caucus coordinator Gomezgani Nkhoma and Sylvester Namiwa of the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI).

The grouping has also demanded that Chakwera must assure Malawians that no one will stop the ongoing investigations into corruption cases and that Chizuma will be accorded an opportunity to interrogate all corruption suspects, They also want the immediate firing of the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Kezzie Msukwa.

“Failure to do so, will leave us with no choice but to mobilize Malawians to hold a solidarity march with Martha Chizuma, at the same time forcing President Chakwera to act on our demands,” the activists say in their statement.

They have also warned that any attempts to discredit, frustrate, or halt ongoing investigations at the ACB will be treated as a war against Malawians and such actions are likely going to attract the wrath of Malawian voters who also double as taxpayers.

The statement comes following the circulation of a leaked audio in which Chizuma, in a phone conversation with a man, revealed that she is not getting support from Chakwera, alleged that judges are corrupt and called for support from Malawians saying the current cases ACB is investigating will not be won through justice system alone. The ACB chief in the audio also declared that she has never received any bribe and will never do.

The activists, however, say the leaked audio has only proved that the country has the right person at the helm of the ACB hence she should remain in her position.

“Since the power of the people is greater that the people in power, authorities ought to remember that Martha Chizuma was put in that office by Malawians, and the very same citizens want her there! Therefore, the ACB Director is going nowhere,” reads part of the statement.