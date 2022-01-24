Blackout hits Malawi

There is power outage in many areas across the country as the Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) Malawi Limited says it has been forced to shut down machines at power stations due to floods.

On social media, Malawians from various areas across the country have complained of blackouts.

EGENCO has since released a statement saying the national blackout has been caused by floods at its power stations.

“We are experiencing flash floods in the power stations. As such we have been forced to shutdown some machines to protect the intake structures from damage,” the company has said in a stament.

The company has apologised to customers and has promised to update Malawians on the issue.

Heavy rains have been reported today in various parts of the country, and in the Southern Region where EGENCO has power stations, floods have been reported.

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services has since warned of more heavy rains as Moderate Tropical Storm ANA will likely enter Malawi tomorrow through Zomba, Mulanje and Phalombe districts.