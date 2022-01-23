Organization donates masks to Lunzu Secondary School

Mzati Youth Organization on Friday donated 650 washable face masks worth K150,000 to Lunzu Secondary School as one way of addressing challenges of masks among students at the schools.

Mzati Youth Organization Executive Director Lawrence Kumpama said they noted that students are neglecting wearing face mask and other Covid-19 measures because they cannot afford to buy therefore thought it wise to address the challenge.

“In schools like that chances of spreading Covid-19 are high. And this time around we have seen a lot of students not wearing masks.

“And it is not only at this school where students are ignoring face masks but also other schools. So today we thought it wise to give them masks as one way of fighting against Covid-19,” said Kumpama.

He added that by giving the students face masks they believe that they are going to adhere Covid-19 measures.

“We trusted them and we hope that those masks will help them so that they can avoid the spread of Covid-19. And as young people they should always know that they are the assets of change, therefore if they can be in forefront fighting against this pandemic, surely we can defeat it,” added Kumpama.

Meanwhile, Kumpama has urged the general public not to neglect but rather continue following Covid-19 preventive measures more especially wearing masks.

Mzati Youth Organization which believes in change among young people focus on promoting education, sexual reproductive health and rights (SRHR) and socio-economic development of young people through advocacy, training and capacity development.

Speaking after receiving the donation, the Headteacher for Lunzu Secondary School Collins Champiti expressed his gratitude to Mzati Youth Organization for the donation.

“We are very happy for the donation because most of our students had no masks and the good thing is that these masks are washable hence will reduce the challenge to some students to look for money to buy mask every day.

“As school management, we have bought buckets and soaps for them to use every time. Those buckets are put in each classroom entrance to ensure full adherence,” said Champiti.

Champiti extended his gratitude to Mzati Youth Organization for their decision to be coming every Friday during afternoon hours for motivation talks and also to come up with a child abuse club.

