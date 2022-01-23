Chakwera reminded of his promise to repeal draconian laws

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), has challenged President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance Government, to walk the talk by having all draconian laws repealed.

In a statement made available to this publication and signed by CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa, CDEDI says it is absurd to continue operating under outdated laws that were inherited from the 31-year-old dictatorial rule of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The statement was coming after confirmation by the Malawi Police Service (MPS) that they had secured a warrant of arrest for Activist Bon Kalindo, on allegations that he insulted President Chakwera during the recently held peaceful demonstrations in Blantyre.

Though following pressure from the general public, Homeland Security Minister has stopped the police from effecting an arrest of the activist, CDEDI is still challenging the opposition members of parliament, including all the relevant stakeholders to take the lead in scrapping off the draconian and archaic laws that are not in tandem with the democratic dispensation.

“It is against this background that CDEDI is challenging Dr. Chakwera to ensure that the protected emblem, flags, and names act is repealed in the forthcoming budget meeting of parliament, or else he should retract his facebook post that reflects his own ideology,” CDEDI said.

CDEDI has further reminded Malawians in general, and Dr. Chakwera in particular of his own Facebook page post pasted on January 11, 2019 targeting the then President Prof. Arthur Peter Muntharika, ironically over the arrest of the same Kalindo.

In the post Chakwera said: “Whether or not what the legislator (Kalindo) said about Mutharika was an insult, is not an issue. The issue is that this idea of arresting any Malawian, not to say anything of one who is a parliamentarian, for merely expressing how they feel about the illogical conduct of Mutharika’s failed government, is primitive, unacceptable, and stupid. In fact, whatever unjust law is cited to empower such a ridiculous idea is equally primitive, unacceptable, and stupid, and thus be repealed by my government”

This was when Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President, but was the leader of opposition and people are wondering how he has changed tune when he is holding the highest office in the land – Presidency.