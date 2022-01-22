Moyale athlete promoted after finishing third in MDF marathon

This year’s Malawi Defense Force (MDF) inter-unit cross country marathon that was held in Zomba has earned one Moyale Barracks athlete promotion to Sergeant for his impressive exploits.

The athlete, Happy Ncherenje, finished third in the 10 kilometer marathon, outrunning numerous soldiers from different units under Malawi Defence force.

After the race, Ncherenje said it was a milestone for him and he will work extra hard in upcoming competitions to improve even further.

“This is a great recognition in our noble profession, it’s a moment that I shall cherish for the rest of my life, I promise to be unstoppable in the forthcoming tournaments,” Ncherenje said.

Meanwhile, Staff Sergeant Harry Kamwera who is the Moyale Barracks Athletic Team coach has described the event as very successful.

“It’s a good initiative to award participants in such a wonderful way, this boosts their morale and in the long run promotes the sporting spirit amongst us,” he said.

Moyale Barracks Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Thokozani Chazema also praised Ncherenje as a good shining star among soldiers.

“He made us proud, he is a symbol of cordial team work and individual brilliance as well. His passion is a marvel worthy emulating and he is one of the best shining stars that as Moyale Barracks we should admire and cherish,” he said.

In overall results, Moyale Barracks scooped fourth Position, while Athletes from Cobbe Barracks topped the tournament with Kamuzu Barracks coming Second.

The Malawi Defence Force organises the tournament every year where Units from different Barracks compete for honors.