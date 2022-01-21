Son kills father in Lilongwe

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after he pushed his 51-year-old father into a river from the top of Kanyeze Bridge.

The victim has been identified as Sendezani Kupatsa while the son is Amidu Sendezani.

According to Lilongwe Police Public Relation Officer (PRO), Hastings Chigalu, the suspect, Amidu Sendezani, on January 16, 2022 broke into one of the houses at Dzanjalimodzi Village where he went away with a national identity card and money amounting to K36, 000.

The incident happened at Ganusi Village in Traditional Authority Chadza in Lilongwe and the matter was reported to Mlodzedzi Police Unit, he said.

Chigalu added that at around 3pm that day, the father found the son at Kanyeze Village while drinking locally brewed beer (Kachasu) and joined him in drinking.

After drinking, on their way home, they reached Kanyezi Bridge, where the suspect for reasons best known to himself, pushed his father into the water and left the place.

His body was found floating in Diamphwe River on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Postmortem by Katchare Health Centre medical personnel, who went to the scene in the company of Mlodzedzi Police Unit officers, revealed that death was due to suffocation.

Meanwhile, the suspect, Amidu Sendezani, has been arrested and charged with a case of murder, contrary to section 209 of the Penal Code.

The deceased, Kupatsa, hailed from Chibweya Village, whilst the suspect, Amidu Sendezani, hails from Nyamazani Village, both in Traditional Authority (TA) Chadza, Lilongwe.

Reported by Natasha Muthete – Malawi News Agency