Over 1,600 children in Malawi receive first dose of Pfizer vaccine

About 1,620 children have received the first dose of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine since the country started administering the jab to children aged between 12 and 17 years.

The Pfizer vaccine was introduced as a way of protecting children from Covid-19 and minimize the further spread of the virus among children.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Thursday, Ministry of Health Public Relations Officer, Adrian Chikumbe, described the figures as not impressive compared to the large population of children within the targeted age range.

“We want to create demand on the Pfizer vaccine. We are going to work with Ministry of Education and traditional leaders so that people are aware of the vaccine,” Chikumbe explained.

So far the Ministry has not received any complaint which Chikumbe said was a clear indication that the vaccine was safe for children.

Monica Mpinda, a resident of Matawale in Zomba said it is good to advice children get the jab in order to control the further spread of the pandemic amongst children in the country.

Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine given at an interval of four weeks apart.

Reported by Hawa Malishe – Malawi News Agency