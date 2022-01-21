Maskal announces new project

US-based Malawian singer Masiye `Maskal` Kansalu has announced his new project as he strives to regain his position in the industry.

The Udalire star made the announcement earlier today from his base. However, the singer has not revealed more details about his forthcoming project.

The announcement has raised anticipation from the receiving end owing to the singer`s caliber.

“We are patiently waiting for that brother, keep on igniting the spark,” commented Iman Majawa.

Some of his followers have said that they expect new great songs akin to his previous works of art. Chisomo Matchemba said: “We need new songs from you, similar fire like your first songs boss.”

The forthcoming song will be Masiye`s third single since his return from a long break last year. He marked his return with a song entitled Samadziwa and then he dropped Nakupenda.

Maskal got into the limelight a decade ago. The former Ndefeyo Entertainment artist has two albums to his credit, Umunthu and Nthawi.

Some of the popular songs from the aforementioned collections are Ndimakukonda, Hey, Zili ndi Iwe, and Udalire.