13-year-old boy commits suicide in Kasungu

A 13-year-old boy who was a standard three learner hanged himself on Wednesday in Kasungu district.

Kasungu police deputy publicist Miracle Mikozi has identified the child as Chisomo Banda who was a learner at Kamwala primary school.

On Wednesday this week, the boy knocked off from school and he went back home for lunch.

“He later left home for unknown destination and his mother thought he had gone to his friends at the nearby houses. Later, his younger brother saw him hanging from the roof of his bedroom” Mikozi said.

The incident was further reported to police and the scene was visited together with medical personnel.

Postmortem conducted revealed that death was due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.

Chisomo came from Chiwerera village, Traditional Authority Kaomba in Kasungu District.