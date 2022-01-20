Malawi ex-miners start accessing benefits

Deputy Minister of Labour, Vera Kamtukule, says 15 ex-miners have received benefits from the Provident Fund of South Africa.

Kamtukule made the remarks in Lilongwe on Thursday during a press briefing under Government Faces the Press.

The deputy minister said her ministry is following the laws to have the ex-miners access their benefits.

“Currently, 15 people out of the 87 verified beneficiaries have received their money directly through their bank accounts,” she said.

Provident Fund confirmed 500 ex-miners as beneficiaries.

Malawians flocked to South Africa between 1940 to 1950 and worked in the mines under a bilateral agreement with the South African and Malawi government.

Kamtukule said the Tonse led administration signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the South African Government which gave a go-ahead for the beneficiaries to start receiving the funds.

Minister of Information who is also Government Spokesperson, Gospel Kazako, has since commended Government for putting much effort and a breakthrough in the history of Malawi to have ex miners receive start receiving their benefits.

Malawi News Agency