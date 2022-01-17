Phalombe Councillors demand removal of Human Resource Officer

Councillors in Phalombe district have written to the Ministry of Local Government demanding removal of embattled Human Resource Officer, Malawi24 has established.

According to the copy of the letter that this publication has seen, the councillors say they are not happy with officer who was also the Chairperson of the now dissolved Appointments and Disciplinary Committee (ADC) of the district.

The Councillors say they feel that the officer, Isaac Nkambule, barred recruitment process of nurses and other staff for GAIA which led the organisation to shift the programme from Phalombe to Dowa district.

They are concerned that Phalombe people have not benefitted from the programme because of the banned recruitment.

“…We found out that Mr Nkambule rejected the recruitment process as a result Phalombe citizenry has failed to benefit from GAIA assistance…We cannot manage to work with him and we urge you to give use another Human Resource Management Officer….” reads parts of the letter signed by the council’s chairperson Bernard Komwa.

A couple of days ago, the District Commissioner (DC) for Phalombe Rodrick Mateauma dissolved the ADC but in response Nkambule wrote the letter to the DC asking for reasons why the committee was dissolved.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of local government has confirmed to the press of receiving the letter and ministry’s Spokesperson Anjoya Mwanza said the matter is under consultation with other relevant authorities.