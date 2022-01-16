Zitaye: Eli Njuchi leaves TNM

Zitaye hit maker Eli Njuchi has terminated his commitment with mobile operator Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) a year after working with the company.

The youthful musician has made the announcement in a statement. Part of his message reads, “I would like to announce that I won’t be renewing the contract henceforth.”

The artist has stressed that he has parted ways with the mobile operator in good faith. He has also expressed his appreciation to TNM for the opportunity.

Eli signed a three-year contract with the company in 2020 as an ambassador for the youth, with an option to renew every year upon mutual agreement.

The deal came hot on the heels of his music success in the year. The lad rose to fame in 2020 after producing a music collection dubbed the Book of Z.

The collection took him to many prestigious platforms, thus the corporate world found it had to resist him.