Devotion: Stand for your freedom

Galatians 5:1 “Stand firm therefore in the liberty by which Christ has made us free, and do not be entangled again with a yoke of bondage.”

Christ brought us freedom. He set us free and we are free indeed. The opening scripture says stand firm in the liberty. That means defend that liberty because the enemy is not happy to see us free.

Joh 8:36 “So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed.”

We should therefore not be entangled again with the yoke of bondage. Be mindful of your freedom and never allow the devil to deceive you or take advantage of you to put you again into slavery.

Nobody can give us more freedom than what Christ already gave us. Therefore, anybody or any government that is putting human conditions to people to enjoy the freedom is wrong. Conditions for enjoying freedom should be based on God’s Word and not conditions imposed by human beings.

If you are a Christian and you see your freedom being restricted in any nation globally, stand up and pray. Defend your freedom. Keep on being reminded by Galatians 5:1 “Stand firm therefore in the liberty by which Christ has made us free, and do not be entangled again with a yoke of bondage.”

We have been given the power to control. Therefore, use your authority to control things in your nation.

Mat 16:19 “I will give to you the keys of the kingdom of heaven, and whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.”

Jeremiah 1:10 “Look, I have this day set you over the nations and over the kingdoms, to pluck up and to break down and to destroy and to overthrow, to build and to plant.”

CONFESSION

I am free man in Christ Jesus. I walk in my freedom and will never allow anything to put me in bondage. I am a success now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen

