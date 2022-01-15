Mutharika rejects claims he has a brother named Thom Mutharika

Former President Peter Mutharika has rejected claims that a man whom Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa visited yesterday is his (the former president’s) brother.

Mutharika who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president has released a statement today through his spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba.

Yesterday, Nankhumwa visited a man identified as Kalani Thom Mutharika who claims to be the former president’s relative. Social media reports indicate that the man is struggling financially and Nankhumwa gave him basic necessities and promised to build a house for him in Chiradzulu.

But Mutharika through Namalomba has said he and his clan are dismayed over the claims.

According to the statement, in the Mutharika family there were six children who survived into adulthood namely Jinnie, Lizzie, Bingu, Ida, Peter and Christina.

“Any other person who claims to be a sibling to the Mutharika family is a fraud and an imposter,” reads part of the statement.

Namalomba in the statement has since warned Nankhumwa to slow down and reflect.

“You are taking your war for presidency too far against innocent people,” says Namalomba.

Nankhumwa is one of the DPP leaders who have shown interest to succeed Mutharika as DPP president. Recently, Mutharika also condemned Nankhumwa for using pictures of former President Bingu wa Mutharika in his campaign.