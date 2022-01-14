Muluzi Family to construct cancer ward in Malawi

As part of remembering and honouring former Malawi first lady Anne Muluzi who died of cancer a week ago, the Muluzi family says it will construct a cancer ward at one of the county’s Central Hospitals to be called Anne Muluzi Cancer Ward.

Atupele Muluzi, son to late Anne Muluzi and former President Bakili Muluzi, says as a family that has lost one of their relatives to cancer, they understand that there are so many people in Malawi suffering from cancer hence the decision to construct the ward and save lives.

“We understand that there are so many people in Malawi suffering from cancer and we intend to contribute to establishing an in-depth facility specifically designed to make cancer patients stay and care as comfortable as possible for the patient and the loved ones.

“It will be dedicated to providing a serene environment, an ambience of graceful comfort and care during difficult times. In her memory,” says Muluzi.

Anne Muluzi died of cancer at a private hospital in Kenya at the age of 69. She was laid to rest on Thursday in Malingunde, Lilongwe.