Flames playing the best football at AFCON – Orga Family

Zambia’s renowned band Organized Family has saluted Malawi national football team the Flames for being a marvel to watch at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroun.

Writing on their Facebook page, Orga Family has said Malawi’s new football philosophy is working and it is the best in Africa at the moment.

“At the ongoing Afcon Malawi has showcased the best football so far, the energy levels, levels, the commitment, the courage and the will to win, the new soccer Flames philosophy is working and its the best in Africa so far,” reads the post in partial.

The Zambians also believe the team can qualify for the World Cup if it sticks to the new philosophy, which has been introduced by Romanian head of technical Marian Mario Marinica.

Malawi is enjoying support from the neighbouring Zambia at the tournament. According to Live FM presenter Afroman, there was disappointment in their country when the Flames lost the opening game against Guinea by a goal to nil.

The Flames played their first game at the tournament on 10th January. The team created numerous scoring opportunity despite failing to find the back of the net.

The Marinica charges will play their second game at the tournament on 14th January against Zimbabwe, before winding up the group stages action on 18th January against West African giants Senegal.

Malawi needs to register positive results in both games to make it to the knockout stages.