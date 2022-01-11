DODMA provides relief items to households affected by disaster in Lilongwe

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) has come to the rescue of over 380 disaster affected households in Lilongwe by providing survival packages.

The people were affected by heavy rains associated by strong winds that hit the district on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Principal Secretary and Commissioner for DODMA, Charles Kalemba, described the disaster as very critical, saying the majority of the affected are women, including expectant ones and also children.

Kalemba was speaking on Monday when he visited some of the displaced people camping at Group Village Head Mwanamanga in Traditional Authority Kalolo in Lilongwe.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency, Kalemba said DODMA would ensure that all affected households in the district receive survival packages which include maize, beans and also non-food items like kitchen utensils, plastic papers and housing units.

DODMA has also provided bags of maize, beans and salt to people affected by floods in different wards namely: Chilinde 1, Kalieka, Kawale 1, Biwi and Phwetekere-Kaphiri.

This morning His Worship the Mayor Councilor Richard Banda distributed the food items to the victims who are currently at Chisomo disaster camp in Kawale and various distribution centres in the city.