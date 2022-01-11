Chakwera emphasizes need to attain lasting peace in Cabo Delgado

President Lazarus says the Southern African Development Community (SADC) continues to explore sustainable ways of attaining lasting peace in in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado Province.

Malawi is hosting a two-day Southern African Development Community Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government in Lilongwe, which will be attended by leaders of Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, South Africa, Mozambique and Acting President of Botswana.

The summit will review progress and the mandate of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (Samim).

Writing on his Facebook page, Chakwera who is also chairperson of SADC said the review is part of efforts to explore sustainable ways of attaining lasting peace in Cabo Delgado.

“Peace and stability remain key in our quest as a regional development bloc to fully achieve socio-economic cooperation among all member states,” said Chakwera.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned acts of terrorism in the SADC region. He described these acts as retrogressive and against the values that the region stands for.

Ramaphosa was speaking in his capacity as the Chair of the SADC Troika Organ on Politics, Defence and Security cooperation in Lilongwe this afternoon.

The SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) which was deployed to support Mozambique combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism.

President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi is also among SADC leader who are in the country to attend the summit.