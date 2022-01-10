Two gardeners arrested for cultivating Cannabis at a house in Nyambadwe

Ndirande Police Station has today arrested two men aged 23 and 29 for cultivating Cannabis sativa at a house in Nyambadwe where they were employed as gardeners.

The two have been identified as Jailosi Bester, 23, and Rodgers Mandala, 29, who were found cultivating the illicit drug.

Ndirande Police Station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Kelvin Nyirenda said the two were arrested following a tip from well-wishers.

“Ndirande Police detectives raided the house where 50 plants of cannabis were found being cultivated within the premises.

“The 50 plants which have been uprooted are expected to be sent to Bvumbwe Research Station for examination,” said Nyirenda.

Meanwhile, the two are expected to appear before court soon to answer the charge of cultivating cannabis which is contrary to regulation 6 (a) as read with section 19 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Jailosi Bester hails from Gamwani village in the area of Traditional Authority Kapichi in Thyolo while Rodgers Mandala comes from Nchema village in the area of Traditional Authority Nchema in Thyolo.