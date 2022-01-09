Malawian artist Suffix wins African award

Malawi Gospel artist Suffix has won the Africa-Based Artist of The Year Award given out by Rapzilla, an online magazine and the top Christian hip hop website in the world.

The Reader’s Choice winners for the 2021 Rapzilla Awards were based on votes by readers.

In the category of Africa-Based Artist of The Year, Suffix beat Limoblaze, Angeloh, Rehmahz, Drakare and Spillz-Ochai.

“One for Malawi 🇲🇼 🔶 we bagged that AFRICAN BASED ARTIST OF THE YEAR AWARD !! s/o to those who voted 🙏 s/o to Rapzilla.com,” posted Suffix on Facebook following the win.

The post attracted numerous congratulatory messages from his followers including other hip-hop artists.

Dancehall musician Chizmo Njuchi said Suffix’s win is “So powerful and inspiring” while hip hop artist Phyzix told Suffix “You have done us proud.”

The award comes a few months after Suffix released his album dubbed To Whom It May Concern.

The 15-track album has songs such as The statement, Nkhondo ndi anansi, Story, Kale, Neighbour, Mr Suffie, Bwanji, Palibenso, As I grow older, Mesenjala, Ngati dolo, Sat Bally, Happy, Unali Kuti, and Nkhondo ndi Anansi 2.