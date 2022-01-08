Police officers told to refrain from corruption

The Commissioner of Police for Northern Region, Richard Luhanga on Friday challenged police officers in the region to remain non-partisan and refrain from corrupt practices in order to win public trust.

He was speaking at Northern Region Police Headquarters during master parade mounted to set a pace for 2022.

According to Luhanga, the Malawi Police Service needs to embrace officers with sober mind, free from political affiliations and geared to be pioneers in the fight against corruption.

He said it is not good when the police is ranked as most corrupt organization and he asked the officers to make a difference by being disciplined both on the roads and in offices.

“We need to characterize the new year with responsiveness, independence, impartiality and integrity for a better Police Service,” he said.

The Commissioner acknowledged the good job by his officers that was enough to put crime at bay and contain road accidents during the past year.

“Last year we worked collectively, you supported me and the Commissioners before me. The spirit rendered the region to win the fight against crime,’ emphasized Luhanga adding that it is his desire to continue containing crime, road accidents and community relations.

Luhanga said that maintaining happy families should be a priority for everyone, claiming that it has a bearing on work performance.

“Charity begins at home, drink responsibly and make better homes,” he lamented.

On discipline, the Commissioner, reminded the officers the need to be obedient and to comply to lawful orders. He added that the beauty with Police work is that it is about discretion.

He further advised the officers to consider pursuing further studies emphasizing that education has the potential to push one forward. He also narrated on the need to adopt a mindset change in order to be branded professionals.

The Commissioner advised the officers to be exemplary and instill professionalism in the new crop of officers currently at training institutions.

“Very soon Police recruits will join us for practicals, let us not mislead them, but help them become good police officers,” he said.

During the event, the Commissioner unveiled the new Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) responsible for the region, Mabvuto M’bobo. He said it is his expectation to see officers supporting the new DCP.

The senior police officer also thanked God for entry into the new year noting that it has been by God’s grace. He then wished the officers a Happy and Prosperous New Year while calling for love among them.

The parade was attended by both senior and junior officers from the regional headquarters.