MBC secures rights to beam all AFCON games

Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has secured rights to beam all 52 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) games.

MBC Director General George Kasakula said MBC is working with partners that have helped to secure the rights and has since asked prospective sponsors in the country and beyond to seize the opportunity and advertise their products and services on MBC platforms during the games.

The games kick off tomorrow when hosts Cameroon take on Burkina Faso at 6 pm and the second game of the day will be Ethiopia up against Cape Verde at 9 pm.

Malawi is amongst 24 teams taking part at the tournament. The Flames, who are in Group B, will open their campaign on Monday against Guinea before facing Zimbabwe four days later. Their final Group B match will be against Senegal on 18th January, 2022.

All the Flames games will be played at Kauekong Stadium in the City of Bafoussam.