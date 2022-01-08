Man caught attempting to rape two-year-old daughter

Mponela Police in Dowa District have arrested a 32-year-old man identified as Samuel Seveliano for attempting to rape his two-year-old biological daughter in the district.

Mponela Police Station Publicist sergeant Macpatson Msadala has confirmed and said that Seveliano is alleged to have committed the offence on January 6, 2022 at around 7PM.

“Reports show that in 2020, the victim’s mother and the suspect were on separation on grounds that he developed mental illness. In April, 2021 they reunited.

“On the material night, when the wife was returning from drawing water, she heard the victim crying uncontrollably from the bedroom, prompting her to go straight into the room where she found her husband holding the victim between his thighs while naked,” said Msadala.

After asking him his intention, he failed to respond, a development that forced her to report the incident to Madisi Police Unit. The suspect handed himself over to the Police formation, arguing that he was afraid of being manhandled by an angry mob.

He will appear before court soon to answer charge of attempted defilement contrary to Section 138 (2) of the Penal Code.

Seveliano hails from Nakutepa Village, Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa District.