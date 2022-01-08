Flames among youngest teams at Afcon

The Flames have one of the youngest squads going into the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off tomorrow in Cameroun, with an average age of 25.

According to an official document submitted to CAF, Malawi’s oldest players are 29 years old namely Micium Mhone, Robin Ngalande, Gabadinho Mhango, John Banda and Chikoti Chirwa.

The youngest player in the 23-man squad is Silver Strikers’ Zebron Kalima who is just 19.

On the age range of 20 to 25 years, Marian Mario Marinica’s side has eleven players namely Charles Petro who is 20, Peter Banda and Francisco Madinga who are both 21, Charles Thom who is 22, William Thole, Chimwemwe Idana and Lawrence Chaziya who are 23, Mark Fodya and Dennis Chembezi who are both 24, Peter Cholopi and Gomezgani Chirwa who are 25.

Captain Limbikani Mzava, Ernest Kakhobwe and Khuda Myaba are 28 years old, Stainley Sanudi is 26 years old whilst Richard Mbulu and Yamikani Chester are both 27-years old.

This means Malawi will be one of the few teams at Afcon to use a very youthful squad.

Out of the 23 players, John Banda is the most capped player with 71 appearances, seconded by Sanudi with 59. Mzava has 58, Mhango has 55 caps, Ngalande has 42 appearances to his name, Mhone with 39 whilst Mbulu has 33.

Thom is the only player yet to make his Flames debut. The Flames are in Group B alongside favorites Senegal, Guinea and Zimbabwe.

They will open their campaign against Guinea on Monday before facing Zimbabwe four days later. They will complete their group matches with a crucial fixture against Senegal on 18th January, 2022.

This will be Malawi’s third time appearance at Afcon finals after 1984 and 2010.