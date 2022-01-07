Three men arrested for raping, killing 12-year-old child

Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody three men aged 38, 39 and 44 on suspicion that they raped and killed a 12-year-old girl on New Year’s Eve.

The three are Nyson Yohane, 38, John Kasitomu aged 39 and Amon Nazombe aged 44.

On 1 January, 2022, Police at Kabula Police Unit received a report of a missing person through Mrs Eliza Golden that her daughter Pemphero Davie, 12, went missing on 31 December, 2021 in the afternoon.

Search was conducted and on 2 January 2022, around 10 am, she was found lying dead in the Masiku Graveyard at Chinangwa in Chemusa area.

Postmortem results from the hospital revealed that the girl was murdered after being defiled. The law enforcers launched investigation to trace the suspects.

“Police successfully managed to come across the first suspect who managed to explain how they managed to murder the girl and also mentioned the other two as those who were together with him when they were committing the offences,” said Blantyre Police Station Public Relations Officer, Sub Insp Peter Mchiza.

The suspects are expected to appear before the court to answer the charge of murder.

Nyson Yohane comes from Mabala Village, Traditional Authority Somba in Blantyre District while John Kasitomu hails from Namitambo in the area of Senior Chief Kadewere in Chiradzulu District and Amon Nazombe is from Chasuwira Village in Nsamala area in Balaka District.