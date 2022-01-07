Pakistani national fined K25,000 for illegal entry

The senior resident magistrate court in Mzuzu has ordered a 35-year-old Pakistani national to pay a fine of K25,000 for entering Malawi illegally.

The convict has been identified as Azizullah Sheran.

State Prosecutor assistant Superintendent Paul Lada told the court that on 2 January, 2022 the suspect entered the country without obtaining a Visa and used unchartered routes to avoid appearing before immigration officers at Songwe Border Post.

He was later arrested at Khwawa Immigration roadblock in Karonga enroute to Lilongwe.

In his ruling, Senior Resident Magistrate Maulidi found the suspect guilty of illegal entry offence contrary to section 21(1) of Malawi Immigration act Chapter 15:03 of the laws of Malawi.

He ordered him to pay the fine or in default go to prison for six months. Maulidi also ordered that Sheran should be deported either to his home country or to Kenya where he is a resident.

The Convict is yet to pay the fine and is currently at Mzuzu prison awaiting deportation.