Chilima, UTM booed

Malawians in Lilongwe booed Vice President Saulos Chilima and the UTM in apparent dissatisfaction with the Tonse Alliance over its failure to fulfill promises and improve the economy.

A UTM bus passing through the streets of Chinsapo in Lilongwe yesterda was met with shouts of “thieves” and “get out of government” by Malawians.

UTM is part of the Tonse Alliance Government which is failing to find solutions to the continued rise in cost of goods and services in the country. Malawians over the past months have been demonstrating their anger against the alliance over its failure to fulfill promises such as one million jobs, free water and electricity connection and business loans.

Social commentator Onjezani Kenani said people in power should consider the jeers at Chinsapo as a warning.

“You people take us for granted. You think we are fools. You steal in broad daylight, lie to the whole world and act with impunity as you practise nepotism, the people are watching,” he wrote on Facebook.

Some social media users said the heckling is evidence that people in the country are angry with the Tonse Alliance Government.

“If there is no justice for the people let there be no peace for the government. They’ll really feel the heat,” said a commenter.