Man jailed 6 years for housebreaking, theft

The First Grade Magistrate’s court in Lilongwe has sentenced a 29-year-old man to six years imprisonment with hard labour after he poisoned dogs and broke into a house where he stole items valued at MK700,000.

The man identified as Precious Phiri was convicted on three counts of house breaking, theft and theft of bicycle. The offences are contrary to sections 309(a), 278 and 282(h) of the Penal code respectively.

The Court heard through Police prosecutor Sub-Inspector Milton Munthali that on December 19, 2021, Phiri poisoned dogs and broke into a house in area 18, before going away with assorted property valued roughly at seven hundred thousand kwacha.

Phiri was convicted on his own plea of guilty on all three counts.

The State pleaded with the court for a stiffer punishment arguing that the accused person is a habitual criminal, such that he is answering another similar case.

In mitigation, Phiri pleaded with the court for leniency saying that poverty contributed to his act.

He also told the court that he is a breadwinner of his siblings such that giving him stiffer punishment will suffocate his family.

Precious Phiri, comes from Champiti village in Traditional Authority Mavwere in Mchinji.