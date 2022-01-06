Gwamba, Waxy Kay feud resumes

Gospel hip hop musician, Duncan Zgambo, professionally known as Gwamba and a Rapper Waxy Kay real name Wonderful Kapenga, have engaged in a social media war of words.

Fans were shocked when what had started as a mere social media thread, gradually turned out into a full-fledged ‘fight’ with both musicians belittling the other.

For some who might not have known how it all started, Waxy Kay alleges that Gwamba promised to work with him but he did not fulfil the promise. The young musician started throwing a shade at him.

The feud has picked up after Waxy Kay recently announced that he is thinking of going back to school, the post generated a lot of mixed reactions from several Malawian celebrities and fans alike.

On his Facebook page, Gwamba wrote: “Pakhomo lamakola palibe zoti aliyense azipanga zomwe zikumusangalatsa, ngati akuti pita kuchigayo ingopitani kuchigayo. Kaya uli ndi 50, 000 followers ingopitani kuchigayo (When you live with your parents, you live according to their rules. The fact that you have 50,000 followers does not matter. If they tell you to go to the maize mill, you have to go).”

Little did we know that Gwamba post was a calculated attack on a particular artiste.

Waxy Kay reacting to Gwamba wrote: “Olo iweyo utha kupita kuchigayo chifukwa ukufuna kuwathandiza amayi ako “.

Born Chris, another musician teamed up with Waxy Kay by posting that: ” pakudya palibe udolo munthu kwanu kulibe mtsikana mwana ndiweyo nde masiteni ako ngachikulire nde ungalephere kusedza nthumba? Gangster nayenso amafuna kudya, ndi ana amu ghetto inu ngaku hood tikavala vest ndekuti inu mwavala hood, ife kuyenda wapansi ndekuti inu mwakwela Audi komabe sitidanda chifukwa timadziwa kuti life is good”

Gwamba went on to answer him that “you don’t have 50,000 followers, what is your problem”.

Other comments from Gwamba’s fans say that fighting him is a waste of time. Waxy Kay on the other hand has been advised to cease responding to Gwamba.