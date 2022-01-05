Mutharika to skip Muluzi funeral

Former President Peter Mutharika has said he will not be able to travel to Lilongwe to attend the funeral service of late former First Lady madam Anne Chidzira Muluzi.

This is according to a press statement signed by Democratic Progressive Party — DPP spokeperson Shadreck Namalomba who doubles as Mutharika’s spokesperson.

According to Namalomba , George Chaponda will represent the DPP party president and the entire party while Former First Lady Getrude Mutharika will represent Mutharika and the Mutharika family.

Former first lady Madam Anne Muluzi died of cancer last week in Kenya. Her body arrived yesterday and the burial ceremony is on Thursday 6th January 2022.

President Lazarus Chakwera and First Lady Monica Chakwera are expected to attend the funeral service.