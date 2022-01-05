Man looking for wife advertises himself using billboards

A 29-year-old bachelor in United Kingdom has plastered himself on billboards in a bid to find a wife.

Mohammad Malik has launched a billboard campaign to help him find his soulmate. He has put up ads in London and Birmingham with the caption ‘Save me from an arranged marriage’ He has also set up a website findmalikawife.com as part of his campaign.

The London-based bank consultant told UK media that he took the unusual approach to find romance after the usual methods of meeting ‘the one’ did not bear fruit.

“I had to get a billboard to get seen!

“My ideal partner would be a Muslim woman in her 20s, who’s striving to better her deen.

“I’m open to any ethnicity but I’ve got a loud Punjabi family – so you’d need to keep with the bants.”

He also stressed that his search for love was genuine and that he is not against arranged marriages but just wants to find someone on his own.

The BBC reported that since putting up the adverts on Saturday, Malik has had hundreds of messages expressing interest.

“I haven’t had the time to look through yet,” he said. “I need to set some time aside – I hadn’t thought this part through.”

The billboards are expected to remain up until 14 January this year.