Flames arrive in Cameroun for Afcon finals

The Malawi National Football Team has arrived in Cameroun for the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) which kicks off on 9th January, 2022.

The Flames touched down in Douala before connecting to Bafoussam where they will be based.

The team, which has been hit with Covid-19 positive cases in their camp, has traveled without striker Richard Mbulu, Charles Petro and Mark Fodya after the trio tested positive for Covid-19 and were left in Saudi Arabia to recover.

The Flames had a ten-day camping in Saudi Arabia to prepare for the tournament.

Marian Mario Marinica’s men will be using the 20,000-seater Kauekong Stadium and they will open their Group B encounter with a clash against Guinea on 10th January before facing Zimbabwe four days later.

Then they will wrap up their group matches with a game against tournament favorites Senegal.

The Flames registered a 2-1 win over Comoros Island in a strength testing match and were scheduled to play Mali in another friendly match but the game was canceled due to Covid-19 positive cases in Mali’s camp.

This will be Malawi’s third time appearance at Afcon finals after 1984 and 2010 respectively.

Below is the full squad list that was chosen by Marinica:

Goalkeepers

Enerst Kankhobwe

William Thole

Charles Thom

Defenders

Stanley Sanudi

Gommezgan Chirwa

Mark Fodya

Limbikani Mzava

Dennis Chembezi

Lawrence Chaziya

Peter Cholopi

Midfielders

Robin Ngalande

Peter Banda

Francisco Madinga

Zebron Kalima

John Banda

Charles Petro

Chimwemwe Idana

Chikoti Chirwa

Micium Mhone

Yamikani Chester

Strikers

Richard Mbulu

Khuda Muyaba

Gabadihno Mhango

Reserve List

Brighton Munthali

Paul Ndlovu

Stain Davie

Norchard Chimbalanga

Gerald Phiri Junior