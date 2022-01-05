Flames arrive in Cameroun for Afcon finals

The Malawi National Football Team has arrived in Cameroun for the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) which kicks off on 9th January, 2022.
The Flames touched down in Douala before connecting to Bafoussam where they will be based.
The team, which has been hit with Covid-19 positive cases in their camp, has traveled without striker Richard Mbulu, Charles Petro and Mark Fodya after the trio tested positive for Covid-19 and were left in Saudi Arabia to recover.
The Flames had a ten-day camping in Saudi Arabia to prepare for the tournament.
Marian Mario Marinica’s men will be using the 20,000-seater Kauekong Stadium and they will open their Group B encounter with a clash against Guinea on 10th January before facing Zimbabwe four days later.
Then they will wrap up their group matches with a game against tournament favorites Senegal.
The Flames registered a 2-1 win over Comoros Island in a strength testing match and were scheduled to play Mali in another friendly match but the game was canceled due to Covid-19 positive cases in Mali’s camp.
This will be Malawi’s third time appearance at Afcon finals after 1984 and 2010 respectively.
Below is the full squad list that was chosen by Marinica:
Goalkeepers
Enerst Kankhobwe
William Thole
Charles Thom
Defenders
Stanley Sanudi
Gommezgan Chirwa
Mark Fodya
Limbikani Mzava
Dennis Chembezi
Lawrence Chaziya
Peter Cholopi
Midfielders
Robin Ngalande
Peter Banda
Francisco Madinga
Zebron Kalima
John Banda
Charles Petro
Chimwemwe Idana
Chikoti Chirwa
Micium Mhone
Yamikani Chester
Strikers
Richard Mbulu
Khuda Muyaba
Gabadihno Mhango
Reserve List
Brighton Munthali
Paul Ndlovu
Stain Davie
Norchard Chimbalanga
Gerald Phiri Junior