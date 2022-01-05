EGENCO to carry out repair works at Kapichira Power Station

Kapichira Power Station’s generation capacity of 129.6MW will not be available to the national grid during two weekends this month as Electricity Generation Company (Malawi) Limited (EGENCO) will be carrying out repair works.

The company has said in a statement today that the works which are very crucial for the successful and safe operation of the Kapichira Power Station, will be carried out from 6 o’clock in the morning to 5 o’clock in the evening on Saturday 8 January 2022, Sunday 9 January 2022, Saturday 15 January 2022, Sunday 16 January 2022 and Monday 17 January 2022.

“These repair works cannot be done while machines are in operation as they involve divers working under water at the Kapichira Power Station water reservoir. As such, EGENCO will have to shut down Kapichira Power Station machines for the safety of the divers. In the process, Kapichira Power Station’s generation capacity of 129.6MW will not be available to the national grid,” reads part of the statement.

EGENCO has since assured Malawians that it will ensure that these repair works are carried out in a manner that will not adversely affect power supply to ESCOM.

“As such, during the period that the maintenance works will be underway, its power generation machines at Nkula, Tedzani, Wovwe and diesel power plants will be in full operation,” the statement says.