81 illegal immigrants netted during festive season

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services says it apprehended 81 foreign nationals during the just ended festive season.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was the department’s National Public Relations Officer Wellington Chiponde who said these foreign nationals were arrested during the special festive season operations.

Chiponde said the department carried out the special festive season operations to tighten national security through the monitoring and tracking of irregular movements, using of designated check points and ad-hoc roadblocks.

He further added that during the operations, officers were checking and verifying residential status of foreign nationals and working on intelligence, and tips from patriotic Malawian nationals.

Out of these 81 illegal immigrants, 38 were arrested in the Northern Region of Malawi, while 20 were arrested in the Central Region and 23 in the Southern Region.

Meanwhile, the Department says it has already deported 8 of the irregular immigrants and the rest are currently being investigated to decide their fate.

The publicist has since encouraged Malawians to keep on working with the department by reporting to relevant authorities all suspicious foreign nationals so as to reduce some of the security threats.