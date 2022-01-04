Moyale plans to build Sports Complex

Moyale Barracks plans to construct a sports complex in Mzuzu to be used as a home ground for its teams.

Moyale Football Club Trustees Chairperson Bright Kamanga revealed this recently, saying they want other teams to fear Moyale when the club is playing at home.

“We are looking into that direction. It will not happen tomorrow but we want it to happen that we have our own sports complex, football, volleyball, netball, everything in one place.

“The Commanding Officer has already allocated the land now, it’s our duty to look for donors who can help us to achieve our goal and we are going to achieve it. It may take months, it may take years but what I can assure you is sooner or later we will have our own complex because we know we have got men and women who are performing well, the teams that are high performing, so let’s do it.

“Let some people fear us, to come even Nyasa Big Bullets should fear us. Wanderers already fear us because we always beat them, we have capacity to do it and we are going to do it,” said Kamanga.

Kamanga who is also the Chief Executive Officer for insurance firm MedHealth also said his company will provide the 2022 jersey to Moyale Barracks Football club and another Jersey to Moyale Barracks Volleyball Team.

In his remarks, Commanding Officer for 3MR Moyale Barracks Lieutenant Colonel Thokozani Chazema said everyone who love sports and Moyale want the sports teams to have a home.

Moyale Barracks teams are currently using Mzuzu stadium and Katoto sports complex as their home grounds.