35,000 households affected by armyworms in Thyolo

Armyworms have hit crops belonging to 35,000 farming households from six Extension Planning Areas (EPAs) in Thyolo district.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Tuesday, Thyolo District Chief Agriculture Officer, Miriam Ndhlovu, said 9,756 hectares from all six EPAs of Dwale, Khonjeni, Masambanjati, Thekerani, Thyolo Central and Matapwata have been affected.

“We are teaching the farmers to use neem, tephrosia and vogelli. Those who are affected but cannot afford to buy pesticides from shops can use available resources to deal with armyworms like ash and sand because these also help,” she said.

One of the farmers from Dwale EPA, John Chiyembekezo, said that his maize field has been extremely affected by armyworms saying he was worried as he depends on agriculture for survival.

“We are using local interventions such as applying sand and ashes in our fields to minimize the outbreak.

Chiyembekezo called other non-governmental organizations to work with the agriculture office to help fight against the armyworms.

Reported by Aubrey Kashoni – Malawi News Agency