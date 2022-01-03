Malawi AG says claimants in anti-mandatory vaccination case are troublemakers

Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda says claimants who have filed an application for injunction against mandatory vaccination are troublemakers and have nothing to do with health issues.

Nyirenda made the statement in court in the case in which rights activist and CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa and Journalist Mundango Nyirenda want an injunction over government’s plan to introduce mandatory vaccination.

In his argument before High Court Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda, Attorney General Nyirenda said the claimants are mere busybodies and troublemakers.

He also accused the claimants of presenting hearsay evidence and wondered why Namiwa is the only one complaining on behalf for CDEDI without the involvement of all board directors.

Chakaka Nyirenda further argued that government is yet to make a decision on mandatory vaccination.

Lawyer for the claimants, Oscar Taulo, said the court should stop government from implementing mandatory vaccination as government already made a decision which was announced by Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda.

The minister last month announced that all public servants, health workers and journalists will be forced to take a jab come January, 2022. Parliament has also been denying access to its premises people who fail to show proof of vaccination.