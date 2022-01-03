Endure the hard times – Kazako tells Malawians

Government spokesperson Gospel Kazako has urged Malawians to endure the hard times they are passing through, saying Malawians will soon reach the promised land.

In his new year’s message to the nation, Kazako yesterday said the Tonse Government is aware that Malawians are currently passing through hard times.

He said they must endure because everything will be fine very soon. He added that Malawians will reach the promised land soon.

“In Malawi, there are people who make negative and hurtful comments. Do not listen to them. Just be hopeful because we will surely reach our destination and will be happy.

“I know Malawians have been oppressed and lied to by previous administration hence we understand when people are angry and have little faith. But you should that Malawi will now develop and this country will never be the same,” said Kazako.

His message invited thousands of comments from Malawians, with many criticizing the Malawi Information Minister.

Esnart Abbie Mfune said: “Malawians have been patient enough honorable! What we know are asking for is not things to change in a day, we know it’s going to be process , but let us see a few things taking shape, there is zero fulfilment from the things Tonse Government promised Malawians .In fixing things let people see light, let people see leadership that is concerned! Most of the leaders are currently comfortable. Malawians gave you guys their vote of confidence for you to be in those positions, honor your dues. It’s over a year now and things are worsening now.”

Reborn Lilca Kaunda said: “Sometimes to remain silent than further tearing our hearts apart.”

While Ireen Msiska said: “says a man who has lots of food on his table, a good paid job, whose children have school fees and by 4th January will be in class, the list is endless.”

The Tonse government made several promises during campaign period. The alliance promised 1 million jobs to Malawians, cheap passports, free water and electricity connection, support for university students and universal fertilizer subsidy but it is struggling to fulfill the promises.