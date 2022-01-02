Sulom announces dates for 2022 Super League season

Super League of Malawi has announced February 26, 2022 as the date for the commencement of the 2022 Super League season.

This is according to a statement released by the body on Saturday evening and signed by General Secretary Williams Banda.

According to Sulom, the new season will be played with strict adherence to the Presidential Covid-19 guidelines and directives.

“The Super League of Malawi would like to advise all member clubs that the 2022 Tnm Super League season is scheduled to start on 26th February, 2022 with strict adherence to the Presidential Covid-19 guidelines and directives. Kindly be informed that in line with the Super League of Malawi constitution, all clubs are required to pay their affiliation fees, get licensed and pay your outstanding dues to Super League of Malawi,” reads part of the statement.

Sulom also urged clubs to submit two sets of uniforms for home and away matches and provide two venues that will be used as home and alternative venue for an early inspection.

“We further wish to advise that each club should provide two venues that will be used as home ground and alternate venue in order for Sulom to inspect ahead of the new season. Your clubs are further required to register two team colours to be used as home colours and away colours by 20th January, 2022,” reads the statement.

This will be the first time for the top flight league to kick off in February as it always commences in March expect for the 2020/21 season which kicked off in October due to Covid-19 pandemic.