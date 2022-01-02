Devotion: The Lord is Good

1Chronicles 16:34 “Oh give thanks to the LORD, for he is good, for his loving kindness endures forever.”

God is good. He is not like the earthly Fathers who sometimes can abandon their own children. In His goodness He ensures that nobody is abandoned. Psalm 27:10 “When my father and my mother forsake me, then the LORD will take me up.”

In His goodness he ensures that the same goodness and mercies follow us all the days of our lives. Psalm 23:6 “Surely goodness and loving kindness shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the LORD’s house forever.”

This is why people need to know that some bad things that are attributed to the good God are actually done by the devil. Some people think God gives and takes away but actually when God gives, He doesn’t take away. It’s the devil who takes away.

Romans 11:29 “For the gifts and the calling of God are irrevocable.”

John 10:10 “The thief only comes to steal, kill, and destroy. I came that they may have life, and may have it abundantly.”

Someone said that she would never go to church again because God killed her children and husband in an accident. To make matters worse the Pastor at the funeral said the same that God had taken them (had killed them).. But that was wrong. God doesn’t kill people. Death is actually an enemy of God.

1Corinthians 15:26 “The last enemy that will be abolished is death.”

Why should God kill unborn baby? Why should he kill a one day old baby and leave her mother hurt. It’s the devil that kills them. Haven’t you read about the evil angel of death.

Revelation 6:8 …”he who sat on it, his name was Death. Hell followed with him. Authority over one fourth of the earth, to kill with the sword, with famine, with death, and by the wild animals of the earth was given to him.”

When God wants to take people, He takes them alive like Enoch, Elijah, our Lord Jesus and also us the saints during rapture (1 Thessalonians 4:17).

God is good.

CONFESSION(SAY IT ALOUD)

I have a good God who fills me with goodness and mercies all the days of my life. I will dwell in the good house of the good God who satisfies me with goodness and renews my youth like the eagle’s. In Jesus Name. Amen

